Need a job? – there’s a vacancy at the Links

If at all you need a very good, honest, trustworthy, English speaking, Christian domestic worker please let me know. I am trying to help Sanita, a good hard working woman, to get employment. I will supply references. thanks Paulene.
i am looking for a very good responsible domestic worker t start when convenient
please be so kind as to contact me via biocar18@raycomp.co.za
this is a position at the links
I’m looking for a chef job or kitchen job or cleaning job . mtandamaggie@gmail.com
Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:
You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. ( Log Out / Change )
You are commenting using your Twitter account. ( Log Out / Change )
You are commenting using your Facebook account. ( Log Out / Change )
You are commenting using your Google+ account. ( Log Out / Change )
Connecting to %s
Notify me of new comments via email.
Enter your email address to follow this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.
Join 5,141 other followers
If at all you need a very good, honest, trustworthy, English speaking, Christian domestic worker please let me know. I am trying to help Sanita, a good hard working woman, to get employment. I will supply references. thanks Paulene.
i am looking for a very good responsible domestic worker t start when convenient
please be so kind as to contact me via biocar18@raycomp.co.za
this is a position at the links
I’m looking for a chef job or kitchen job or cleaning job . mtandamaggie@gmail.com