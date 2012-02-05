Celebrate Valentine’s Day in style!

Celebrate Valentine’s Day on 14 February.

Book now to ensure a table at one these fantastic venues in St Francis Bay – restaurants where you can celebrate Valentine’s in style with your loved ones:

* St Francis Bay Golf Course: Valentine’s Dinner 7.30 pm, R90 p/p . Booking ess. 042 294 0467

* Five Elements: 6-Course meal. R340 p/p. Bookings ess. 042 294 0868

* Chez Patrick: Celebrate with Champagne & Roses at a Romantic Dinner. R225 p/p. Booking ess.

* St Francis Links: My Valentine, Shall We Dance?” Enjoy a superb 2 or 3-course dinner and dance with the The TwoTone Trio from Port Elizabeth who will be playing classic jazz hits from artists like Frank Sinatra, Michael Buble, Norah Jones and also a host of golden oldies and popular tunes – perfect for a romantic night of dining and dancing. Menu options from R200 per person for a 2-course meal or R230 for a 3-course meal including a welcome cocktail on arrival, a delicious dinner and dancing. Booking ess. 042 200 4500

* Trattoria: Celebrate Valentine’s Dinner with Romance Italian Style . Free glass of Bubbly on arrival for all diners’ wearing red. Booking ess. 042 294 0819

And ‘Say it with flowers’ from the lovely Chantelle at Flower Boutique (042 296 1620; 042 293 3420)

All articles written, all photos taken, plus all adverts designed, by the Editor and printed in the St Francis Chronicle are protected by Copyright. Reproduction or copying of any part of the contents of this newspaper and its concept and design can only be done with the Editor’s written permission.