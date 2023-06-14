Another big abalone stash valued at R3k seized by EC

-Edited by Bev Mortimer- Two abalone dealers, in possession of nearly 7000 units of abalone worth more than R3k, were arrested by off duty SAPS Cookhouse Highway Patrol members in the Eastern Cape



SAPS members, acting on info that a suspicious Nissan Navara bakkie (van) was travelling on the N10 from Gqeberha towards Cookhouse on the night of 12 June, were involved in a high-speed chase on the Cookhouse to Cradock Road after the Nissan.

The cops finally succeeded in blocking and stopping the Nissan. Under a blanket in the van they found the illegal stash of abalone and arrested two men, aged 30 and 40 years, in terms of the Marine Living Resource Act – possession and transportation of abalone.

The estimated street value of the abalone confiscated by cops is estimated at R3,100 000.

The suspects are expected to appear in court soon.



Sarah Baartman District Commissioner, Maj Gen Zolani Xawuka, applauded the dedication and commitment of the members. “It seems that criminals are not heeding our warnings. They must know we will not hesitate to arrest them if they are found using our roads to transport illegal goods., he said

“Last month, two suspects were also arrested with illegal abalone worth R3 million. We will continue to tighten our grip on these criminals.”