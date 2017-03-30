German tourist disappears in the sea

A 58 year-old German tourist went missing in the sea at Cape St Francis today, 30 March.

He was was swept out to sea by strong rip currents and disappeared under water.

The man and a group of other tourists went into the surf and some were wading in shallow water. According to eye-witnesses, the missing man went in deeper and then disappeared.

NSRI St Francis Bay station commander, Sarah Smith, said at 1.30 pm the local NSRI volunteer duty crew were activated following reports of a drowning in progress. NSRI rescue swimmers were dispatched to the beach and the sea rescue craft Spirit of St Francis II was launched.

The NSRI crew joined surfers and others who were looking for the man in the surf. The rest of the tourists were all able to get out of the sea.

Despite an extensive sea and shoreline search, including a free dive search by the rescue swimmers in extremely strong rip currents, the man was not found.

The SAPS was called to open an investigation and to continue an ongoing search operation.

Edited by St Francis Chronicle

